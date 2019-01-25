This past weekend was the third annual Women's March, which is a protest originally triggered by Donald Trump's defeat of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election that encourages women across America to rise up against misogyny and patriarchy.
As sincere as these women are in their outrage, in their quest for power they are inadvertently reinforcing the immoral and unethical system that they claim to detest. This is most glaringly apparent when this new feminism boldly embraces the worst traits of the patriarchy in the form of militarism and empire.
The rise of #MeToo, Time's Up and the anti-Trump Women's Movement, has brought forth a new wave of politically and culturally active neo-feminists. This modern women's movement and its adherents demand that "boys not be boys", and in fact claim that the statement "boys will be boys" is in and of itself an act of patriarchal privilege and male aggression. The irony is that these neo-feminists don't want boys to be boys, but they do want girls to be like boys.
The inherent contradiction of that ideology was on full display recently when the American Psychological Association (APA) put out a guide to treating men and boys. In the guide's summary the APA makes the extraordinary claim that "traditional masculinity - marked by stoicism, competitiveness, dominance and aggression - is, on the whole, harmful."
These APA guidelines blatantly turn "traditional masculinity" and "toxic masculinity" into synonyms, and never once mention testosterone, revealing a staggering ignorance of male biology. The APA is in essence blaming the bull for his horns.
Further diminishing their credibility, how can anyone look at the mess that is the current emotional state of our world and think we need less stoicism and not more?
The hypocrisy of the APA guidelines are glaringly evident because everywhere you look nowadays girls and young women are constantly being urged to be more competitive, dominant and aggressive. I guess when women do it, it is empowering, but when men do it, it is dangerous.
Women, and some men, often tell me that if women were in power, the world would be a better and safer place. But that old trope, which obviously animates the feminist movement of today, is foolishness. I mean have none of these people ever heard of that pernicious beast Margaret Thatcher? And does anyone think that Hillary Clinton's proposed no-fly zone over Syria or her tough talk about Russia would have led to more peace and less war?
Another example of the vacuity of this ideology is the group of Democratic women with military and intelligence backgrounds who won seats in Congress in 2018. These women, who have dubbed themselves "The Badasses", how toxically masculine of them, are being touted as the "antidote to Trump."
No doubt these former military and intelligence "badasses" will be so much less toxic than their male counterparts when they demand the US "get tough" by militarily intervening across the globe to further American interests. This sort of star-spangled belligerence is no less toxic in a pantsuit than a three-piece suit, and will only lead to more victims of America's "competitiveness, dominance and aggression" around the world.
Other toxically-masculine women in government are also being hailed as great signs of women's empowerment.
Gina Haspel is the first female director of the CIA and women now also hold the three top directorates in that agency. Ms. Haspel proved herself more than capable of being just as deplorable as any man when she was an active participant in the Bush-era torture program. No doubt the pussy-hat wearing brigade would cheer her "competitiveness, dominance and aggression" when torturing prisoners... most especially the traditionally masculine ones.
Hypocritical Hollywood has long been a haven for toxic masculinity, be it in the form of depraved predators like Harvey Weinstein or Woody Allen or counterfeit tough guys like John Wayne. Hollywood has also long been the propaganda wing of the US military machine. It is well established that for decades Hollywood and the Department of Defense have worked hand in hand in creating movies that tout muscular American militarism and empire.
Now Hollywood and the Department of Defense (DoD) are using the social justice calling card of "diversity and inclusion" to take the next step in indoctrinating young people with the noxious ideology of American exceptionalism and aggression... but this time they are targeting girls and young women.
The latest product of the Hollywood and DoD propaganda machine is the Disney/Marvel movie, Captain Marvel, which comes out this March. The film, which has a budget worth $150 million and stars one of the leading feminist voices in Hollywood, Academy Award winner Brie Larson, tells the story of Carol Danvers, a former Air Force pilot who "turns into one of the galaxy's mightiest heroes."
With Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans set to potentially leave their roles as Iron Man and Captain America respectively, Disney is positioning itself to replace them as the face of the multi-billion dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, who is described as a "badass superheroine"... one more flag-waving, badass lady for the girls to look up to!
The movie has been described as "the recruiting tool of the Air Force's dreams", and will no doubt be a huge boost to female recruitment, much like Tom Cruise and Top Gun boosted male military recruitment in the 1980's.
The DoD has reportedly been partnered with Marvel since 2008's Iron Man. The DoD and Air Force demand that any film project with which they assist "portrays the Air Force and military in an accurate way and that it is in the service's interest to partner on the project."
It is good to know that feminist Brie Larson is cashing in by partnering with the Air Force to make a movie that indoctrinates millions of US kids, specifically girls, with the dream of being able to bomb innocent people across the globe from miles up in the sky and look really "badass" while doing it.
I'm sure Ms. Larson, a public and outspoken advocate for abuse victims here in America, has meticulously weighed the pros and cons of being a recruitment tool for the US military, which in recent years has aided and abetted, or been directly responsible for, the murder of women and children in Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and elsewhere.
The cacophony of feminist voices in the public sphere has effectively challenged some minds about some things, but not the right minds about the right things. The mendacious US establishment and its virulent military industrial complex have co-opted this current feminist moment and are using it to further solidify their deadly stranglehold on the American consciousness and Brie Larson is now an accomplice to that crime.
Is this what the new wave of feminism is all about, putting lipstick on the pig of American empire and militarism and calling it a victory for equality? If so, I'll pass on that toxic femininity.
I'll stick with traditional masculinity, you know, the stoic kind, whose adherents, principled men like Martin Luther King Jr., Cesar Chavez, Daniel Ellsberg, Pat Tillman and Edward Snowden, among many others, all did the right thing in the face of enormous opposition, and who didn't tout themselves as "badass," didn't start fights but finished them, didn't torture, didn't spy and didn't bomb innocent women and children into oblivion.
The bottom line is this, I fervently believe that men and women should be equal in their rights and opportunities, but I believe just as fervently that regardless of gender, no one has the right to kill, maim and torture for the American empire.
