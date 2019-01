The last day has seen an unprecedented number of bombings across the country of Sweden, with local businesses and family homes being targets.Shortly after 4 AM on Tuesday morning the Swedish police were alerted to"It was a powerful explosion, the front door has been completely blown away" Police officer in charge, Peter Ström, commented to Värnamo Nyheter This is, and it is suspected to be part of an ongoing criminal gang war in the area.Later on in the evening saw. Police were called to the scene around 10 PM after a loud explosion was heard at an apartment building containing family homes and local business.The explosion caused major material damage to a pizza restaurant located in the building.Only a few hours later yet another bombing took place in Sweden."A powerful explosion according to witnesses" said Christer Fuxborg, press spokesman for the Swedish police region west. Four people have been arrested in connection with the attack.That was not all however, as only a couple of hours laterwas the target. The attack caused substantial material damage to the building. Another building across the street had it's windows smashed from the shockwave. This isThe year 2017 saw the Swedish police receive 211 reports of explosive incidents. Although the statistics for 2018 is not in yet, Sweden saw a serious number of bombings and explosive attacks last year, with around 40 detonations in the city of Malmö alone. It appears that the number of attacks is only continuing this year, with no signs of things getting better.