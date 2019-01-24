Sweden explosions
The last day has seen an unprecedented number of bombings across the country of Sweden, with local businesses and family homes being targets.

Shortly after 4 AM on Tuesday morning the Swedish police were alerted to an explosion at a family home in the city of Värnamo.

"It was a powerful explosion, the front door has been completely blown away" Police officer in charge, Peter Ström, commented to Värnamo Nyheter.

This is the second bombing in this city alone so far this year, and it is suspected to be part of an ongoing criminal gang war in the area.

Later on in the evening saw the second bombing of the day, this time in a Stockholm suburb. Police were called to the scene around 10 PM after a loud explosion was heard at an apartment building containing family homes and local business.

The explosion caused major material damage to a pizza restaurant located in the building.

Only a few hours later yet another bombing took place in Sweden. Shortly after 1 AM Wednesday morning another pizza restaurant was targeted, this time in the city of Gothenburg.

"A powerful explosion according to witnesses" said Christer Fuxborg, press spokesman for the Swedish police region west. Four people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

That was not all however, as only a couple of hours later the 4th explosion in just 24 hours took place in Sweden. Another apartment building, this time in the city of Landskrona was the target. The attack caused substantial material damage to the building. Another building across the street had it's windows smashed from the shockwave. This is the fourth explosion in this city alone in the last month.

The year 2017 saw the Swedish police receive 211 reports of explosive incidents. Although the statistics for 2018 is not in yet, Sweden saw a serious number of bombings and explosive attacks last year, with around 40 detonations in the city of Malmö alone. It appears that the number of attacks is only continuing this year, with no signs of things getting better.