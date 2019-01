© Marathon Photos

The health-conscious assassin was picked up for another murder, then investigators found his Garmin.A British runner, cyclist, and mob hitman has been convicted for the murders of two rival gangsters, in part, because of his GPS watch. Mark "Iceman" Fellows, 39, was found guilty by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court of killing organized crime leader Paul "Mr. Big" Massey and his associate John Kinsella, 55 and 53 at the time of their deaths. Massey and Kinsella were also career criminals, part of a gang scene near Manchester, England, with a reputation known across Europe, according to the Manchester Evening News.Though police already suspected Fellows in Kinsella's death, it was his Garmin Forerunner that linked him to Massey's unsolved 2015 murder. While detectives were investigating Fellows, they came across a photo of the suspect wearing his Garmin Forerunner during 2015's Great Manchester 10K ( he ran 47:17 , pictured above) two months before the murder of Massey that July. Detectives then located the device at Fellows's home and checked its GPS data for files that could link him to Massey.Three weeks after the death of Massey, Fellows was shot (presumably by a gang rival) while riding his bike from his girlfriend's to his grandmother's house. The shot passed through his pelvis, according to the Warrington Guardian, but he survived. After this brush with his own death, the 39-year-old appeared to live a quiet life, working the night shift as a sous-chef making sauces.Runner's World looked into other possible race results for the killer. We found a British Mark Fellows - of the same under-40 age group the hitman would have entered - who ran the St. Albans Half Marathon two weeks before Massey's murder. However that Mark Fellows also ran the same half in 2018, two weeks after the homonymous hitman was arrested. Further research and finish-line photos leads us to believe that the half racer is a St. Albans-based (about 180 miles from Manchester) Mark Fellows, who, ironically, is a lawyer Runner's World reached Mark Fellows of St. Albans, England by email. We asked him to confirm the years he ran the St. Albans Half. He replied that it was more times than he could remember. He added, "[There's been] no confusion or trouble, just lots of amusement and ridicule from friends and colleagues. Thankfully the only connection I share to the other individual is that we both share the same name and like running!!"For more details on the case, visit: liverpoolecho.co.uk