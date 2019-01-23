© Lior Mizrahi / Getty Images



House Democrats are launching an investigation into irregularities in security clearance screening for top White House aides including President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.Kushner and more than 30 other Trump aides lost access to top secret intelligence in February 2018 because they had been working with "interim" clearances and their background investigations had never been completed even though some had been at the White House more than a year.Cummings's letter includes a request from the committee to conduct transcribed interviews of staffers in the White House Personnel Security Office, starting Feb. 11.The letter also casts the breaches as extending to "the highest levels of the Trump Administration, including by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and others."Cummings also asked for documents relating to a review of the White House security clearance process former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly launched last year after the revelations about Porter's clearance.