A recent Estonian op-ed calling for capability to shell St.Petersburg and sink Russian ships in case of conflict may be hypothetical, but the pressure on Tallinn to buy missiles from NATO is real, a British journalist told RT.Its author, Estonian journalist Vahur Koorits, also urged the country to become capable of sinking or hijacking Russia ships in order to disrupt trade in the Baltic Sea.Koorits's article is part of a wider trend that signals "a sad decline in journalism" in Europe and the US, according to UK journalist Neil Clark.The publication in Delfi was "the latest in a number of similar articles, basically calling for aggression against Russia,"Clark noted. He recalled another example in the Washington Examiner last year, in which US political commentator Tom Rogan advised Ukrainian authorities to bomb the newly built 19km bridge connecting Crimea with mainland Russia.However, when a Western journalist is calling for the use of force against the countries that have been labeled as "bad guys" by Washington and London, "there is silence," he added.Moscow, of course, has "zero reasons" to attack Estonia and Tallinn would never dare to attack Russia, so the op-ed by Koorits should be treated with "a smile," the British journalist stated.However, he warned that Estonia and its Baltic neighbors in Latvia and Lithuania "are very crucial actors of this new Cold War against Russia.""Think tanks working for the Western arms companies are promoting this narrative of a Russian threat to the Baltics in order to sell weapons. It could well be that Estonia does come under pressure to buy missiles that could threaten St. Petersburg," Clark said.