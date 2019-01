© YouTube screenshot



"The essence of press power lies in the authority to select, elevate and promote one set of ideas, issues, and personalities and to ignore others. The press determines what 'people will talk and think about' because of the monopoly it holds over the news and information flowing out of Washington."

In 2016, the U.S. and Britain were both witness to peaceful revolutions.The British voted 52-48 to sever ties to the European Union, restore their full sovereignty, declare independence and go their own way in the world. Trade and immigration policy would henceforth be decided by a parliament elected by the people, not by bureaucrats in Brussels. "Brexit" it was called. Andand no one seems to know when or whether the divorce will take place - a victory of London and European elites over the expressed will of the British people.Appalled by the Brexit vote, these elites played a waiting game, broadcasting warnings of what could happen, to panic the British public into reconsidering and reversing its democratic decision.Losing candidates and losing parties accept defeat and yield power. Establishments have agendas they do not regard as subject to electoral repudiation or repeal.In 2016, Donald J. Trump was elected president when a spirit of rebellion against America's failed elites roiled both parties. Both the Trump campaign and the Ted Cruz campaign, which ran second in the Republican race, offered anti-establishment ideas. So, too, did the Bernie Sanders campaign in the Democratic primaries.He would build a wall across the Mexican border to halt the flood of illegal migrants. He would extricate us from the half dozen Middle East wars into which Bush II and Obama had plunged us. He would abrogate the trade deals that had seen imports from NAFTA nations, China, the EU and Japan replace goods made in the USA. He would halt the shuttering of tens of thousands of U.S. factories and the hemorrhaging of millions of manufacturing jobs. He would call off the new cold war with Russia.Part of the U.S. government has been shut down for a month. The wall has not been built and may never be. President Trump's decision to pull 2,000 U.S. troops out of Syria has met massive resistance from our foreign policy establishment. Trump is being pushed to confront Russia from the Baltic to the Black Sea and to trash the intermediate-range nuclear missile treaty that Ronald Reagan negotiated with Mikhail Gorbachev. And we are being pushed toward a new Mideast war with Iran.We have lately learned that after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, a cabal inside the FBI initiated a counterintelligence investigation to discover if Trump was a conscious agent of a Kremlin conspiracy.Who made this call? Who approved it? Did the FBI discover that Trump is a patriot, or another Alger Hiss?Why not?We do know that the dirt-diving arm of the Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS, hired a British former spy with KGB connections to cook up a "dirty dossier" that was used to persuade the secret FISA court to approve the surveillance of the Trump campaign. Foremost among these was "the New Journalism." Yet there seemsWhich brings us back to the larger question:In the 1975 book Conservative Votes, Liberal Victories: Why the Right Has Failed , this writer sought to explore and explain the forces that so often deny the right the policy fruits of its political victories:Among the reasons for Trump's political success, such as it is, is that today's conservative media did not exist back then, nor did the new social media that he has mastered so well.Yet still,It dominates public schools and teachers unions, mainstream churches, college and university faculties, media and entertainment, TV and film.England voted to leave the EU; London voted to remain.In the last analysis, Kennedy was surely right.The "yellow vest" protests in Paris show us that.