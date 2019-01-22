© REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann

That wealth goes undertaxed while the poorest people pay a huge amount of taxes... And then very little tax money is being able to be spent on things like healthcare or education, which could be an equalizer for the people living in poverty.

World political and business elites are gathering in Davos, Switzerland, for an annual forum on how to tackle global problems, like the increasing wealth gap between rich and poor. Several key leaders will be missing though.This year the leader of the US, the UK and France will not be attending the World Economic Forum due to domestic troubles.On the other hand, Davos will be the first international visit for Brazil's controversial new President Jair Bolsonaro, who is to deliver a speech later on Tuesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a fellow right-wing strongman is attending too, despite facing corruption allegations and strong competition in the upcoming snap election at home."We are seeing the picture is getting worse and worse. More and more wealth is being concentrated in the hands of fewer and fewer people each year," Oxfam's Toni Pearce told RT's Going Underground program.Tackling poverty is one of the most persistent issues discussed at Davos, where the most powerful people in the world get together over champagne and caviar and talk about how this problem can be solved. As the Oxfam report shows, those discussions don't really result in tangible solutions.