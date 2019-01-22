© Reuters / Henry Nicholls

Russia has threatened to respond to "freshly invented" punitive measures imposed by the EU over the Skripal poisoning. Moscow says it's an arbitrary punishment that disrespects established non-proliferation norms.On Monday, Brussels used its new powers against four Russian nationals over the March 2018 poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK.Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov (named in the sanctions ruling as Russian intelligence agents Alexander Mishkin and Anatoliy Chepiga) were subjected to a European asset freeze and a travel ban, along with Igor Kostyukov, the head of Russia's main intelligence directorate (the GRU), and his deputy, Vladimir Alekseyev.Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in the Skripal poisoning and offered to help with the investigation. London has not provided any conclusive proof of Russian involvement.The EU Council adopted a new regime of restrictive measures on October 15, 2018. Under the new regulations, the EU reserves the right to sanction persons and entities it deems to be involved in the development and use of chemical weapons, without seeking the opinion of the UN Security Council.