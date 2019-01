The U.S. Navy says the USS Donald Cook is heading to the Black Sea to conduct maritime security operations and enhance maritime stability with NATO allies in the region.The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer was navigating the Dardanelles Strait in Turkey on January 19 as it headed north toward the Black Sea, the U.S. Navy said in a statement."The U.S. Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea consistent with the Montreux Convention and international law," the statement said.It did not say when it expected the ship to reach the Black Sea, but the TASS news agency quoted the Russian Defense Ministry's Defense Control Center as saying it is "tracking the movements" of the Donald Cook, which according to international convention may stay in the Black Sea for no longer than 21 days.Moscow claims the Ukrainian vessels illegally entered Russian territorial waters near Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that Russia occupied and took over in 2014. It is holding 24 Ukrainian sailors for possible trial on charges of illegal border crossing.The United States, European Union, and other Western countries have called for their release."The United States and the U.S. Navy continue to stand alongside our allies in defense of shared regional interests and maritime stability," Commander Matthew J. Powel, commanding officer of Donald Cook, said in the Navy statement.U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said in December that there will be no substantial meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin while Moscow still holds the Ukrainian ships and sailors.