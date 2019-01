© AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File



A wide-reaching new poll conducted by Harvard University reveals that majorities of U.S. voters - including Democrats - appear to agree with many of President Trump's most basic beliefs about immigration.Another 79 percent of voters overall say immigration priorities should be granted on a person's "ability to contribute to America"; 87 percent of Republicans, 79 percent of independents and 72 percent of Democrats agree.Meanwhile, 68 percent overall oppose a lottery-based immigration system which is meant to ensure "greater diversity: in the U.S.; 78 percent of Republicans, 65 percent of independents and 62 percent of Democrats agree.Another 54 percent overall support building a combination physical and electronic barrier between the U.S. and Mexico; 85 percent of Republicans, 54 percent of independents and 30 percent of Democrats agree.Source: A Harvard University /Harris Poll survey of 980 registered U.S. voters conducted Jan. 17-19