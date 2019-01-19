The findings reveal, for example, that eight out of 10 of all U.S. voters - 79 percent - say the U.S. needs secure borders; 93 percent of Republicans, 80 percent of independents and 68 percent of Democrats agree with that.
Another 79 percent of voters overall say immigration priorities should be granted on a person's "ability to contribute to America"; 87 percent of Republicans, 79 percent of independents and 72 percent of Democrats agree.
Meanwhile, 68 percent overall oppose a lottery-based immigration system which is meant to ensure "greater diversity: in the U.S.; 78 percent of Republicans, 65 percent of independents and 62 percent of Democrats agree.
In addition, 61 percent overall say U.S. border security is inadequate; 84 percent of Republicans, 64 percent of independents and 40 percent of Democrats agree.
Comment: That's a significant drop in Dems who say that the US needs secure borders - 28% - which goes to show how politicized the issue is when it comes to actually doing something about the issue.
Another 54 percent overall support building a combination physical and electronic barrier between the U.S. and Mexico; 85 percent of Republicans, 54 percent of independents and 30 percent of Democrats agree.
Source: A Harvard University/Harris Poll survey of 980 registered U.S. voters conducted Jan. 17-19
