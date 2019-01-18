Comment: Its one thing to read about the so-called 'sonic attack' on American Ambassadors in Cuba - which turned out to be caused by the annoying sound of crickets. And another thing altogether to watch the worst of the worst propaganda US media lackey conspiracy theorists could muster - collected pretty much altogether in the following video...
Remember how the conspiracy peddlers in the mainstream press freaked out over the super secret Russian microwave technology that was frying diplomats brains in Cuba. Well, it turns out that was just a tad exaggerated. So what was the real culprit? Find out in this week's edition of #PropagandaWatch.
