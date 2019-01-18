A 70-year-old Joshua Tree woman was fatally attacked by four dogs Wednesday night, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.Deputies from the Morongo Basin Station received a call about a "vicious animal attack" at approximately 10:11 p.m. Wednesday on the 59000 block of Sunflower Drive in Joshua Tree.According to the Sheriff's Department the victim lived at the residence with her husband, and an adult male friend, who owned the dogs.The dogs were considered family pets, and the victim had helped take care of them over the past year, according to the news release.However, Jay Barnett, the brother of the victim, whom he has identified as Lana Bergman, says Bergman was estranged from her husband, and had been living on the property alone for years, until recently. Barnetr says Bergman allowed a couple and their four dogs to park their trailer on the property for a weekend, but despite her objections, they would not leave."These dogs were loaded guns," Barnett told KESQ's Brooke Beare. "They ended up killing my sister."Barnett said although Bergman loved dogs, she was not friendly with the pit bulls. He described Bergman as 5'1" and said she weighed less than 100 pounds."It's just a sad, violent way to die," Barnett said.Barnett disputed the Sheriff's Department's version of events."We think this is suspicious," he said.