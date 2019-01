The Bachelor

Imagine the reverse

Is this the best Gillette can get?

Does redefining masculinity really make men "the best they can be?" Gillette seems to think so, but we're not so sure.In fact, Gillette's commercial about toxic masculinity lends some critical insights into today's views of sexuality, men, and women, particularly in contrast to another of this week's attractions:What stands out in this week's episode? The women shamelessly use their sexuality to win Colton over. This is clear from the start with the amount of raunchy references they make to his virginity (which is an impressive attribute for any bachelor to have and not something to be so lightly joked about).This isn't unusual for the Bachelor, of course. And if you don't want to see behavior like that, I will be the first to say just don't tune in (probably best for us all not to anyways).However, the differences should give us pause.Exhibit A: the Gillette commercial that aired earlier this week. At first glance, this commercial advocates for an end of bullying - and many are pleased with it. But there is more to it.The short film shows boys fighting and arguing, smug and self-satisfied men grilling together, men catcalling women, and men snubbing women in the workplace. The voiceover mentions the #METOO movement and the fact that men have begun to speak out against sexual harassment. Gillette says that the sexual harassment and aggressive behaviors that men exhibit are toxic masculinity and that men must be better. "Some men," the add says, behave the right way - but most do not, and it is time to shave their animalistic toxic masculinity away.Imagine for a moment that someone in 2019 made a commercial like this about women - a commercial in which women's behavior was examined this closely, reprimanded this strongly, and authoritatively told how to change feminine behavior? I think we all can picture the enormous uproar this would cause. And no one would dare do it!As women, if we want our men to be the best they can be, we owe it to them to be the best we can be. That means holding ourselves to the same high standards of dignity and virtue.It means being a good example to our friends, both male and female. It means treating men with respect and not using our sexuality as a weapon against them. And it means instilling real virtue in our future children - knowledge of right and wrong, responsibility, and culpability. Looking down on men won't get women anywhere. Instead, let's raise each other up.