© AP Photo / Militant website



Moscow's Counterclaims

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the United States was planning a disinformation attack on Moscow in Afghan and some Western media outlets, aimed at discrediting Russia's policy concerning Afghanistan.The Foreign Ministry said in its statement that the disinformation attack will be aimed at diverting the international community's attention from the failures of the 17-year-long US operation in Afghanistan.The diversion of public's attention is not the only goal of the planned US provocation, the ministry noted. According to it,The ministry said that a US special forces unit had raided a Taliban prison, holding several Daesh* militants prisoner after being captured in August 2018. These prisoners were taken in an unknown direction.Moscow further noted that it had told the US and its NATO allies about the issue of unidentified helicopters flying to Afghanistan and delivering supplies and weapons to Daesh*, which is based in the country's north, near Russia's neighbours. The ministry alleged thatagainst Russia.This is not the first time that the United States has been accused of working with Daesh* militants. In September 2018, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that, citing local sources, the US-led coalition in Syria had helped evacuate several Daesh leaders from Deir ez-Zor. It was unclear where they were taken.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia