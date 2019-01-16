The Scottish First Minister is travelling to London today to meet with Westminster leader Ian Blackford to back a People's Vote after insisting a second European referendum was now the "only credible option" for the UK after the proposed Brexit deal was defeated.
However, while backing a so-called 'People's Vote' which could see the UK remain in the EU, she said that "it is becoming increasingly clear that Scotland's wider interests will only be protected with independence."
Last night, Ms Sturgeon said: "Enough time has been wasted. It is time to stop the Article 50 clock and put this issue back to electorate. Scotland voted to remain in the EU and we should not be dragged out against our will."
She also confirmed that she had spoken to the Prime Minister stating that it was "not obvious that she had any real idea what to do next."
Ms Sturgeon added: "Also not at all clear she is open to any fundamental change of thinking in her proposed cross party talks. The bare minimum she must do now is seek an extension of Article 50 to stop the clock."
Tory MPs, however, accused the First Minister of using the Brexit vote to push for a second independence referendum.
Stephen Kerr, the Conservative MP for Stirling, told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland:
"The SNP has been clear again this morning by Nicola Sturgeon's tweet, they are only interested in this subject for one reason and that is to bring about the second independence referendum. Nicola Sturgeon was up at the crack of dawn on her way to London and she took time to tweet about a second independence referendum."
Fellow Tory Douglas Ross, who voted against the Brexit deal, hit out: "The SNP don't want a good deal or a deal at all."
He claimed Scottish nationalists "want to disrupt Brexit as much as possible and use it as a tool to enhance their chances of holding and winning a second independence referendum".
Mr Ross also told BBC Radio Scotland that the massive scale of the PM's defeat could encourage the other European nations to look again at the deal and make changes to it.
He said: "The comprehensive defeat of this deal, mainly around the backstop issue, will focus minds both in the United Kingdom but more importantly in the European Union because they also want a deal, they don't want a no-deal Brexit."
Stephen Mcilkenny is the Digital Editor for the Scotland Herald
