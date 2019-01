© Global Look Press / Deven Leigh Ellis / Navy

Business first, missiles later

Donald Trump has shown an apparent willingness to put the brakes on US military aggression abroad, notably in the Middle East and Central Asia. Yet the announcement coincided with more military moves against Russia and China.While there has been an outpouring of publicity over Donald Trump's shock announcement that he would be withdrawing US troops from Syria, and possibly in other hotspots around the war-weary world, the US military remains on the prowl.At the weekend, the Pentagon deployed three B-2 Stealth bombers and 200 airmen to Hawaii with the stated purpose of demonstrating America's ability to "project power from anywhere in the world." The site of the US deployment was no accident. China has been on the receiving end of these cute Hallmark greetings ever since Barack Obama announced his ill-fated 'Asia Pivot'.Today, Beijing continues to bolster its defenses as the US makes regular forays in the hotly contested South China Sea region, where China has laid claim to the majority of inlets and islands. It has even taken the ambitious step of turning rocky outcrops into 'permanent aircraft carriers' complete with airstrips, missiles and radar. The militarization of these waters makes it almost inevitable that some mishap - accidental or otherwise - will eventually occur. Just this past September, for example, a Chinese destroyer traveled within 45 yards (41 meters) of a US warship in a part of the Pacific Ocean that China considers its territory.Despite all this saber-rattling on both sides, the one big difference between Trump and Obama with regards to China, as well as Russia, is the heavy emphasis on economic factors. Considering that Donald Trump is first and foremost a businessman, this should come as no surprise. Yet it is no less worrying from a geopolitical perspective.But in the race for northern riches, America currently lags far behind Russia, and even China. Ever since Russia stunned the world back in 2007 by planting its national flag deep at the bottom of the North Pole seabed it has been actively building up its commercial and military presence in the region. Today, by way of example, Russia has over 40 icebreakers, while the United States has just two working ones. China, which has plans for a "polar silk road," reportedly has three of the vessels necessary for exploring the icy regions.At first glance, this may seem like nothing more than a petty business quarrel. In reality, however, it is part and parcel of the Russophobic hysteria that has gripped much of the Western mindset and which has huge ramifications as far as Russia is concerned. In order to persuade Germany and other European nations to cancel the already started Nord Stream 2 project as well as any future projects - the West must portray Russia as a villain on par with Darth Vader, who wouldn't think twice about turning off the gas in the middle of January.These efforts to essentially perform character assassination against an entire country have been witnessed countless times over the years. Most recently, unsubstantiated claims that Russia influenced the 2016 US election ('Russiagate'), "occupied" Crimea, and attempted to poison the British spy Sergey Skripal on British territory are just some of the latest examples.So for the US this was thought to be the very definition of a win-win situation.Yet the US gambled wrong.Last year, Vladimir Putin announced the development of a number of advanced weapons systems that make obsolete any efforts to neutralize Russia's nuclear deterrent.Although it is good to see a return to global strategic balance, the most desirable scenario would have been for the world's two premier nuclear powers to join forces - economically, militarily and politically - against any number of global threats, not least of all terrorism. Instead, it seems the United States, believing it had achieved the upper hand - its unilateral moment on the world stage - relentlessly pursued a disastrous foreign policy. The wisdom of that choice is obvious today in places like Iraq, Libya and, to a lesser extent, in Syria.But for now we must take heed from Winston Churchill who reminded us that, "You can always count on Americans to do the right thing - after they've exhausted all of the other options."