The study found that vegans had almost five days off a year for the likes of flu, cold and minor ailments - well above the national average. Vegans reportedly book 2.6 appointments to see the doctor during the cold and flu season in the UK, compared to the national average of 0.7.Two-thirds of vegans also admitted to taking more time off work due to illness in 2018 than in previous years.Meanwhile half of meat-eaters said they took the same amount of time off, and a third actually said they took less time off in 2018.The research also revealed millennial workers take three times more time off work than those aged 55 and over.And the Aussie vegan food labelling market is currently only behind the US, Germany and the UK.