© REUTERS / Yves Logghe

The news comes after The Guardian earlier in the day reported that both Brussels and London were preparing to delay Brexit until July due to the opposition against UK Prime Minister Theresa May."The [European] Commission can confirm that, like the United Kingdom, the European Union does not want this provision to enter into force", the letter signed by the EU politicians read.In the meantime, Manfred Weber, a leading MEP with the centre-right European People's Party and candidate in the upcoming European parliamentary elections, urged British MPs to support the agreement negotiated by the government."We invite our British friends to accept this offer", he told reportersThe parliament is set to vote on a final Brexit agreement on 15 January. However, the prime minister does not have enough votes, as the opposition Labour Party and even some Conservative lawmakers have decided to oppose her deal.