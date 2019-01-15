© Diario Las Américas



Pompeo's Pomp

In Syria, the United States will use diplomacy and work with our partners to expel every last Iranian boot, and work through the UN-led process to bring peace and stability to the long-suffering Syrian people. There will be no U.S. reconstruction assistance for areas of Syria held by Assad until Iran and its proxy forces withdraw and until we see irreversible progress towards a political resolution.



- Mike Pompeo, Secrertary of State

Back in the Iraq-SSR

According to the press release issued by NATO's Allied Joint Force Command in Naples, the conference was attended by "key leaders from across the Iraqi Security and Defence sector. They included the Iraqi Chief of Staff, General Othman Al-Ghanimi" and representatives from various international partner missions, organizations and entities such as the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, the European Union Advise Mission in Iraq, the United Nations Assistance Mission Iraq, and the Office of Security Cooperation-Iraq and Diplomatic Missions.



The NMI Commander, Canadian general Dany Fortin, introduced the mission's mandate, vision and aim as a "new iteration of a long-standing relationship" between NATO and Iraq, one that will bring together "expertise and best practice in security/defence sector reform, institution building and training and education from the entire Alliance and its partners."

Face the Face

The Bild report raised the ire of some German politicians in Berlin. Fabio De Masi, a top Left Party MP, demanded that the government reprimand Grenell, saying: "The US Ambassador seems to make an impression that he is a viceroy of the Washington emperor.

Country after country are now simply showing U.S. strongmen like Pompeo, Bolton, Mattis and even Trump himself, the door and there is little to no real response from them.

Trump tried to scare Erdogan into submission with sanctions and a collapse of the lira last year. When it didn't work, Erdogan knew where his allies were. He acted accordingly, siding with Putin's energy security for Turkey rather than a mercurial U.S.

India did the same thing over the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems. They said some nice things, invited us to talks and then sent us packing without a deal.

Germany refuses to yield on Nordstream 2.

Qatar was the first to pull out of the Syrian conflict and then turned around and negotiated a major exploration and development deal with Iran in the North Pars gas field.

Even Japan is in constant talks with Russia about working out their differences officially (again, against U.S. wishes) and sign a peace treaty. Japan needs Russian energy badly and Putin is patient enough to wait Prime Minister Shinzo Abe out while calling out his hypocrisy.

