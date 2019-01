© My Future America

Iran is "on the verge" of producing fuel made up of highly enriched uranium, Iran's top nuclear power official said."Initial steps have been taken[enriched uranium] fuel and we are on the verge [of producing it]," the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, told local media on Sunday.which had previously been produced in Iran andSalehi said. He also pointed to significant advances in reactor development, saying thatTwenty-percent enrichment is at the lower scale of the boundary set for what is known as highly enriched uranium.The announcement made by the Iranian officials might prove to be quite controversial, in light of the requirements set out by the 2015 agreement reached by Iran and the six world powers on the Iranian nuclear program, which is also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPCOA).While it still allows Iran to use uranium fuel enriched to almost 20 percent in its research reactor in Tehran, it maintains that this fuel should be supplied from abroad.The international community has not yet reacted to the statements. They might yet add fuel to the fire in the bitter feud between Tehran and Washington and further escalate tensions around the nuclear deal.In May 2018, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear accord, in a move that was condemned by all other parties to the agreement, which include the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, and the EU, together with Iran. Following its withdrawal, Washington reinstated all anti-Iranian penalties that had been in force before the agreement, and vowed also to reduce imports of Iranian oil "to zero."Meanwhile, other parties to the deal actively sought to keep it in place. The EU is working on a so-called special purpose vehicle (SPV) to facilitate financial transactions between the bloc and Iran while bypassing the US sanctions. In December, the EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, announced that this system will be ready in the near future.Iran has so far stood defiant in the face of the US pressure. The Islamic Republic's leadership blasted the US sanctions as unprovoked and illegal under international law, and promised to retaliate. At the same time, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the restrictions failed to harm the nation's economy but only enabled it to "flourish," while calling the US establishment "first-class idiots."