© Reuters / Carlos Barria

Against the backdrop of a government shutdown and withdrawal from Syria, President Trump still found time to engage in his favorite, least presidential hobby: insulting political rival and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.Responding to an Instagram Live video posted by Warren two weeks ago, Trump suggested that the video would have been a "smash" if Warren "did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb."The video, which featured a stiff-limbed Warren drinking a beer in her kitchen, seemingly attempted to ape the popularity of similar 'slice of life' videos from Democratic hotshots like Beto O'Rourke and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. However, just like her earlier attempt to prove her Native American heritage, the plan backfired and Warren was mocked for trying to appear like 'one of us.'Trump piled on the insults. "Best line in the Elizabeth Warren beer catastrophe is, to her husband, 'Thank you for being here. I'm glad you're here' It's their house, he's supposed to be there!" Trump jibed.Meanwhile, Trump's supporters joined in the mockery.Trump's latest barbs represent a break from his recent stream of Twitter content, which has focused on his withdrawal of troops from Syria, drumming up support for a wall along the Mexican border, and castigating congressional Democrats for refusing to fund such an endeavor. They also come after Warren rang in the New Year by announcing she had set up an "exploratory committee" to consider a run for the presidency in 2020.Warren has been touted as a potential 2020 candidate since 2016, and polled fifth in the crowded field of Democratic hopefuls recently. Trump, however, has laughed off the idea of a challenge from Warren next year.