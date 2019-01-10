From the moment they were released from Salisbury District Hospital in April the pair disappeared, becoming invisible not only to the public but to friends and family too, with the careful help of a London-based MI5 team responsible for the security service's secretive resettlement programme.
Well-placed sources have now revealed that far from living in isolation in a far flung country, as many believe, the Skripals likely remain in southern England, under the continuing treatment of the close circle of medical experts who have proven to be utterly discrete.
One security source said that they could "easily fix Yulia up with a job," providing her with her own income and reintegration into society while at the same time, ensuring she remains in a protected, contained environment in which discretion is guaranteed. Her native command of Russian could also prove useful.
Far from being cut off entirely from her former life, Yulia has remained in touch with certain close friends who refuse to divulge a shred of information about her. A few, both British and Russian, are understood to have visited her in the summer.
Mark Urban, the BBC journalist who spent hours interviewing Col Skirpal before the assassination attempt, told the Telegraph: "There are lots of reasons why they would stay in Britain and it's notable than in his recent Panorama interview, Sir John Sawers, the former chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, when asked whether they were still in this country, said the UK authorities would continue to look after people in such a position."
While their faces have become all-too familiar, the video footage of Yulia released after the poisoning proves that she is already barely recognisable from old family photos, having lost weight, cropped her hair and changed its colour.
Her father will also have lost a substantial amount of weight; having been in a coma for nine weeks. One source said: "He could probably walk down the street with a hat on or maybe a change of hair colour and not be recognised. That said, one of the reasons he has not been interviewed could well be because he did not want to give himself away."
Up until June, Yulia was indicating to friends and associates that she intended to return to Russia, sources suggest. But that notion was abruptly shelved, possibly when they received a full police briefing about the suspects.
Mr Urban said that while they continue to be protected, they are also free to move about.
"I'm not sure they can simply decide to eat out of see a film on a whim. But equally, I believe they have been able to move about a fair bit," he said.
None of the experts consulted by the Telegraph believe that the Skripals are in great danger.
Philip Ingram, a former intelligence and security officer who has placed agents in the resettlement programme, said: "The primary reason for this attack was not to kill the Skripals.
"It was to send a message to powerful oligarchs stirring up opposition ahead of the Russian election and for Putin to whip up nationalist feelings.
Comment: Nonsense. Here's a more plausible explanation: Skripal Likely Poisoned by British Intelligence in Effort to Smear and Silence Russian World View
"They chose Novichok because the Russians love using nerve agents but they have a neon sign that says, 'we did it'. Part of its reason for selection is in that messaging."
Comment: More nonsense. Exhibiting maximum stupidity: The novichok extradition
Experts also agree that the agents looking after them will take their wishes seriously and want them to feel happy and comfortable.
"They were placed in this programme for personal protection and it is about creating a balance between safety and ensuring that they can lead normal lives," Mr Ingram added.
"Their mentors will want to empower them. If they are happy, it is better for the taxpayer and better for the authorities."
Their new homes will be fitted with top of the range security with panic alarms and will be flagged on local police systems so that any reported incident is escalated.
Chris Phillips, the former head of the National Counter Terrorism Security Office, who has 30 years of policing experience and worked closely with MI5, said it was quite feasible that the father and daughter would be kept together.
"It might make things a little more difficult for the authorities but ultimately, it will depend what they want," he said. "No one will force them to do anything. They will be advised, but the decisions will be theirs."
Mr Ingram said the Skripals mentors would become their closest friends, but would also try to stay one step back so they can make any difficult decisions efficiently.
He said the cost of the entire exercise would not be deemed excessive, particularly given the information Mr Skripal had passed on over the years. They would be housed in modest accommodation, with an average pension and a grant for furniture, cars and living expense.