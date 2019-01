© AFP / Saleh Al-Obeidi

Amid mounting allegations of rape and torture of prisoners in Yemen by US-backed troops, the Pentagon says it's not aware of any cases. That denial may signal Washington's own involvement in the wrongdoing, RT was told.A recently unclassified version of a report from the US Department of Defense to Congress claims the Pentagon doesn't know anything about the alleged abuse of detainees in Yemen.According to the damning UN report issued last August, aThe UAE denies the allegations and claims it has never run any secret prisons in Yemen.Meanwhile, the US military admitted it has indeed been conducting "intelligence interrogations of detainees held in partner custody," but claims it has not seen any of the aforementioned abuse."Based on information to-date, DoD has not developed any independent, credible information indicating that US allies or partners have abused detainees in Yemen," the Department of Defense report said.The strong denial on the Pentagon's part might signal its own involvement there, not just a desire to shield its allies from criticism, Kim Sharif, the director of Human Rights for Yemen, says.Robert Naiman, policy director of Just Foreign Policy, argues that the Pentagon has a "long track record of lies" regarding its involvement in the Yemeni war. The only thing which can change the situation is ceasing any US support to the UAE and Saudi Arabia completely, according to Naiman.