Five British soldiers were killed in a rocket strike launched by Islamic State militants in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, state media reports, citing sources on the ground. It comes days after two UK troops were injured in fighting there.Rockets launched by IS (formerly ISIS/ISIL) hit the village of Al-Shaafah, in the Abu Kamal district of Deir ez-Zor province, the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported on Wednesday.Several more soldiers were injured and airlifted to the coalition hospital in Hasakah, in northeastern Syria, according to Al-Watan.Last month, US President Donald Trump announced he would pull out the remaining US troops from Syria, arguing IS is almost defeated and that regional US allies would be more than capable of finishing the terrorist group off. The government in Damascus has maintained that the US troop presence in Syria is unwelcome and against international law.