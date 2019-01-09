© Reuters/Ammar Awad



"Reports that the US forces who have left Syria are now stationed in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan region are not all true. A major part of these forces have gone to Ein al-Assad base in al-Anbar province and a number of others have been deployed in the military bases in other Iraqi provinces."

"A number of US military planes, carrying weapons and military equipment, arrived at Ein al-Assad airbase in al-Baghdadi region in the town of Hit in Western al-Ramadi. No reason has yet been cited for these flights to the airbase and the details about the weapons which are said to be advanced,"

A senior Iraqi lawmaker disclosed that Israel's intelligence forces have arrived in Baghdad along with the US troops, media reports said.the Arabic-language al-Maloumeh news website quoted member of the Iraqi Parliament's National Security and Defense Committee Karim Alivi Javish as saying.Alivi Javish reiterated that theA report said last Friday that the US troops patrolled together with Baghdad Operations Commander patrolled in the Iraqi capital.In a relevant development on Sunday, the Iraqi sources reported thatThe sources were quoted by Russia's RT news channel as saying that dozens of US troops stationed in Syria have relocated toin Western Iraq.According to the sources, theAn informed source said on Saturday that a large number of state-of-the-art US-made weapons had been dispatched to Ein al-Assad airbase in al-Anbar province. The source was quoted as saying by Iraq's al-Wa'e news agency:He added that a few days ago, a large number of US military vehicles had also arrived at Ein al-Assad, noting that the American forces take assistance from the security companies for transferring military equipment to their positions in Iraq and the military men are sent to different places on planes.Iraq's Ein al-Assad airbase hosted US President Donald Trump on December 26 before the New Year.