Elizabeth Warren Tucker Carlson
On his show Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson highlighted a 2003 book from Elizabeth Warren and her daughter where they argued "the entry of mothers into the workforce has been a disaster for families and the country."

"In 2003, Elizabeth Warren wrote a book about how the entry of mothers into the workforce has been a disaster for families and the country," Carlson tweeted along with a monologue from his show.


The book was titled, "The Two-Income Trap."
Two Income Trap Elizabeth Warren
Here's parts two and three:



Tucker has been taking heat from the fake news for saying similar in an epic monologue last week.


Everything Tucker has said -- which the media attacked him viciously for -- is born out by the evidence:

US woman labor force participation fertility rate
well being index
Americans use of mental-health medications
women suicide rates
long term antidepressant use
long term antidepressant use
The Washington Post reported in December 2016 that white women are also now drinking themselves to death at record rates.

alcohol related deaths
alcohol related deaths women
likelihood of women drinkers
women drinking multiple days
"Thirty-one percent of the women with a college degree reported drinking multiple days a week, compared with 21 percent of women with some college and 14 percent of women with a high-school education or less," the Washington Post reported.
percentage of white women drinking
percent change for women binge drink
percentage births to unmarried women

Comment: For the rest of the statistics, click here.


According to the left, merely raising these issues as a topic for discussion is a hate crime.