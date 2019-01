On his show Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson highlighted a 2003 book from Elizabeth Warren and her daughter where they argued "the entry of mothers into the workforce has been a disaster for families and the country.""In 2003, Elizabeth Warren wrote a book about how the entry of mothers into the workforce has been a disaster for families and the country," Carlson tweeted along with a monologue from his show.The book was titled, "The Two-Income Trap."Here's parts two and three:Tucker has been taking heat from the fake news for saying similar in an epic monologue last week Everything Tucker has said -- which the media attacked him viciously for -- is born out by the evidence:The Washington Post reported in December 2016 that white women are also now drinking themselves to death at record rates "Thirty-one percent of the women with a college degree reported drinking multiple days a week, compared with 21 percent of women with some college and 14 percent of women with a high-school education or less," the Washington Post reported.