Financial services firms plan toThe report by EY found that 36% of all firms had publically confirmed or stated their intentions to move operations and staff inside the EU.For universal and investment banks, wealth and asset managers and insurance business monitored in the consultancy's Financial Services Brexit Tracker, the proportion rose to 48% - or 68 out of 143 firms.In addition, over half, or 56%, of the 48 universal banks, investment banks and brokerages surveyed said they are considering or confirmed they are moving operations or staff.The finding comes as the government gears up for a delayed parliamentary vote on prime minister Theresa May's exit plan later this week, with no hint of what will happen should MP's reject it, as expected.Researchers at the big four accountants said they expected around 7,000 financial jobs to be created in the EU in the short term as a direct consequence of Brexit, following 2,000 already created.'We know that,' said Omar Ali, EY's head of UK financial services. 'and headcount hired locally or relocated.'Inevitably, the contingency plans are for day one only and in the event of no-deal will represent the tip of the iceberg, as longer-term plans will be more strategic and extensive than those publicly announced to date. As things stand, and per regulatory expectations, financial services firms have no choice but to continue preparing on the basis of a no-deal scenario.'Dublin was, by a wide margin, the first choice of the firms pursuing relocation plans, followed by Paris.