Legislation in 1998 extended copyright by 20 years, so this year marks the first time in two decades that the pool of freely available work has been added to public domain.Robert Frost's haunting little poem, Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening, entered the public domain in the US on 1 January alongside thousands of works, by authors from Agatha Christie to Virginia Woolf, in an unprecedented expiration of copyrights. Unprecedented because it has been 21 years since the last major expiration in the US: the passing of the 1998 Sonny Bono Copyright Term Extension Act added a further 20 years to existing copyrights, meaning that the swathe of 1922 works which passed into the public domain in 1998, after a 75-year copyright term, are only now being followed by works first published in the US in 1923."The drought is over," proclaims Duke Law School's Center for the Public Domain, highlighting some of the works which are now available royalty-free, by authors from Edgar Rice Burroughs to Kahlil Gibran, PG Wodehouse to DH Lawrence, Edith Wharton to EE Cummings. It's not only books: copyright in the US is also expiring on a host of films, paintings and music."The public domain has been frozen in time for 20 years, and we're reaching the 20-year thaw," the center's director Jennifer Jenkins told the Smithsonian. The magazine predicted that the release's impact on culture and creativity could be huge, because "we have never seen such a mass entry into the public domain in the digital age". Brewster Kahle, founder of the Internet Archive, told the Smithsonian: "We have shortchanged a generation. The 20th century is largely missing from the internet."Writers will be able to use it as inspiration, creating new works or sequels based on it. Students will be able to quote freely from it; theatre producers will be able to adapt it."We can't predict what uses people are going to make of the work we make available," Mike Furlough, executive director of HathiTrust, told the magazine. "And that's what makes it so exciting."