© AA Photo



US

backtracks to incoherent policies in Syria

Ankara strongly condemned on Friday statements by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the country's approach to the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG), underlining that Turkey embraces all Syrian people from every origin, except terrorist organizations which cannot be equated with the Kurds."We deny the content and the tone of [Pompeo's] remarks in regard to our county.Pompeo affirmed on Thursday that the Trump administration wants to protect the YPG against an upcoming Turkish offensive east of the Euphrates contrary to the withdrawal decision that many interpreted as a step to avoid losing its NATO ally, Turkey.Aksoy underscored that painting the YPG and Syrian Kurds with the same brush is a sign of a lack of information on the side of the U.S., "If not deliberate."Pointing out that Ankara is determined to continue its fight against the YPG and Daesh to eliminate existential threats and maintain its territorial integrity, Aksoy highlighted that Turkey will also continue to protect the rights of Syrian Kurds in its efforts to reach a political solution for the Syrian civil war.He added that everybody should remember Turkey currently hosts hundreds of thousands of Syrian Kurds who fled from the atrocities of the terrorist organization and cannot return to their homes due to the YPG's oppressive policies.The close U.S. partnership with the YPG since President Obama's administration has always been a sticking point in Washington-Ankara relations. Turkey sees the YPG as an extension of the PKK, that has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people in its 30-year terror campaign against Turkey. The U.S., however, while listing the PKK as a terrorist group, opted to continue its steadfast militarily support for the terrorist organization under the pretext of fighting Daesh despite warnings that the YPG does not represent Syrian Kurds.As a matter of fact, Turkey and the U.S. increased diplomatic talks to reach a mutual understanding to coordinate Washington's decision to pull out its troops from Syria, something Ankara has been urging for some time now.Prior to his decision on December 19, Trump spoke with Erdoğan. Turkish officials say Erdoğan convinced his American counterpart that Ankara could take care of the remaining Daesh elements in Syria during a phone conversation on December 14. After Trump's announcement, Secretary of Defense James Mattis sent in his resignation letter.Yet, President Donald Trump's administration is seemingly backpedaling to abrupt shifts in its contradictory policies in Syria.Normalization in Washington-Ankara ties via these diplomatic negotiations began to be fruitful with the U.S.' recent moves on the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and its swift change in Syria policy. A U.S. delegation came on Tuesday to Turkey to discuss developments in the U.S. probe into FETÖ, the group behind the 2016-defeated coup in Turkey. U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton also announced Friday that he is on his way to Israel and Turkey "to discuss the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria and how Washington and its allies intend to counter Iran's malign behavior in the region."First, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a well-known Trump ally, hinted on Dec. 30 that the pullout will be slowed down as opposed to a specific 30-100 day timeline saying, "I think the president's very committed to making sure that when we leave Syria, that ISIS is completely defeated."Trump's inconsistent policies also reverberate in Washington's cooperation with the YPG, its long-time partner on the ground since the Obama administration, in Syria as well amid domestic pressures to maintain U.S. backing to the terrorist organization.In addition to Pompeo's remarks suggesting that they will continue to protect the YPG against Turkish operations, Graham underscored this week that the U.S. is planning to talk to Turkey about creating a "buffer zone" along the border so that Ankara's security concerns regarding the YPG are met, while at the same time "protecting" its partners on the ground.U.S. troops in Syria have been cooperating with the YPG/PKK to fight Daesh, against Turkey's objections that using one terror group to fight another makes no sense. In the last two years, Turkey has successfully carried out two counter-terrorism operations in Syria -- Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch -- to eradicate the presence of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists near Turkey's borders, and a third one is expected, east of the Euphrates River.