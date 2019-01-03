Puppet Masters
Senate slaps down House attempt to end government shutdown
US News
Thu, 03 Jan 2019 19:42 UTC
"The Senate will not waste its time considering a Democratic bill which cannot pass this chamber and which the president will not sign," McConnell said on the Senate floor.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Newfoundland rings in 2019 with up to 58 cm (22 inches) of snow
- Brazilian President Bolsonaro lowers minimum wage
- Israel worsens prison conditions for Palestinians billed as 'fulfilling moral duty to victims'
- Space exploration first: China's probe 'lands on dark side of the moon'
- Four skiers still missing after Norway avalanche
- Washington to become first state to 'recompost' instead of burial or cremation
- Video shows inferno devouring luxury Maldives resort, reports say "entire island" ablaze
- Pajarito Ski Resort in New Mexico receives 3 feet of snow in 24 hours
- US issues updated warning urging Americans to 'exercise caution' traveling in China
- Saudi Arabia demands death penalty for likely scapegoats charged in murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi
- Woman wants answers after deputy shoots and kills her five pet pigs
- Pedophile priest shot and killed 'by hitmen hired by father of one of his teen victims'
- Alabama photographer captures 'upside-down rainbow'
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Flashback: Report finds promoting low-fat diets has had 'disastrous health consequences'
- Restraining foreign policy is becoming a more popular stance in Washington
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Gen Z sees the light: Skipping leftist college indoctrination to invest in stable trades careers
- EJ Magnier: Trump bows to domestic pressure, delaying troop withdrawal from Syria
- Democrats taking over the House plan massive gov't expansion and higher taxes while promising free everything for anybody
- Ecuador to audit Julian Assange's asylum & citizenship as country eyes IMF bailout
- The Hill: US intel community knew all along Flynn's RT meeting with Putin wasn't collusion - he even briefed them about it
- Chinese military tells troops that it will boost training and prepare for war
- 2018: The year the media predicted Trump's imminent downfall. Again, again... and again
- Ex-Brexit secretary urges Theresa May to delay Brexit vote for 2nd time
- Home Secretary Sajid Javid calls in UK navy to patrol English Channel for migrant boats
- Haaretz exposes covert cyberwarfare firm recruiting IDF hackers
- 'They should be fighting, not us': Trump calls on Russia, Pakistan to take 'active role' in Afghan conflict
- SOTT Focus: The Great Myth of the Anti-War Left Exposed
- In 2019, say no to the government's cruelty, brutality and abuse
- Obama and Hillary KNEW arms were going to terrorists in Syria from Libya - and lied about it under oath
- Germany and Russia should be natural partners - but one of them is a US vassal state and the other is not
- Trump says he'll keep government closed for 'as long as it takes' to make deal on border wall
- NJ University course will explore 'non-human perspectives on queer'
- SOTT Focus: The New War on Comedy, and Free Speech, by the Intolerant Left
- Poll: Majority of voters want Trump to declassify documents from Russia investigations
- China's 'Jack the Ripper' Gao Chengyong executed for murders
- French police arrest Yellow Vest leader Eric Drouet for unauthorized protest
- Comedian mocks Netflix for censoring him in Saudi Arabia over criticism of MBS and war in Yemen
- UK army seeks 'snowflakes' and 'selfie addicts' in recruitment ads
- Silencing the messengers: 19 Palestinian journalists are still imprisoned by Israel in violation of international law
- Teen arrested after two men allegedly stabbed at Church of Scientology headquarters in Australia
- 4 killed, 35 missing after gas explosion rips through residential building in Russia - UPDATE
- Multicultural neighborhoods 'out of control': Firemen in Brussels forced to flee from migrant youths who set fires, then attack
- Kosovars questioning Turkey's Islamic outreach
- SOTT Focus: Reporter Quits NBC Citing Network's Support for Endless War
- Indian women form '620km human chain' for right to access 'bachelor' temple of Sabarimala
- Ancient kids' toys have been hiding in the archaeological record
- 18th-century ice house found under London street reveals link to Norwegian ice trade
- UK's secret plan to dump 22 nuclear submarines in Scotland
- Bronze Age remains may tell of world's oldest-known political assassination
- A stalagmite may have solved the mystery of the Akkadian Empire's fall
- Dig at Danish Viking capital yields 'sensational find' - Christian amulets pre-dating Harold Bluetooth's conversion
- Stone carvings hidden for 600 years discovered on tomb in Scottish cathedral
- And yet another murder that wasn't: The Perepilichny case, the anti-Russia campaign and Bill Browder
- Barack Obama, ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood
- Pompeii was a full-fledged city before it was taken over by the Romans
- Mysterious Folkton drums of Stonehenge may have been Stone Age measuring devices
- The razing of Panama, commemorating another 'heroic' American victory
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Study details immense timber henge at Newgrange, Ireland, discovered during summer drought
- Nemesis - Our Sun's missing death star companion
- 40 years later: John Wayne Gacy's killing spree shattered the illusion of the safe suburban community
- Oldest Aramaic inscription ever discovered describes 'devourer that brings fire' to victims
- Strong earthquake struck Machu Picchu in 1450 interrupting construction and helping perfect design
- The secret CIA torture program that has just come to light
- Evelyn Berezin, who built the world's first true word processor, dies at 93
- NASA's Juno mission spots dramatic volcano eruption on Jupiter moon Io
- China probe makes historic touchdown on 'dark side of the moon'
- Google wins U.S. approval for new radar-based motion sensor Project Soli
- Groundbreaking flyby image of Ultima Thule by New Horizons on edge of our solar system
- WAND: New 'brain pacemaker' offers help for epilepsy, Parkinsons
- Why is Earth missing a huge part of its crust?
- The mysterious expanse of the "unobservable Universe"
- Low-dose radiation maybe good for you says new study
- Pathway to alcohol addiction discovered
- Hybrid qubits solve key hurdle to quantum computing
- Mysterious anomaly under Africa is weakening Earth's magnetic field
- Gastrograph: The AI that knows exactly what you want to eat
- Gene-edited farm animals are coming...will you eat them?
- Ice cores could solve cosmic ray mystery
- 'Brainless' amoeba solves college level math problem
- Earth enters densest stream of deadly Taurid meteor cluster this June
- Russia's Avangard hypersonic glider travels at a whopping 30,000km/h
- Strangest scientific discovery of 2018? Memory formation appears to be facilitated by the same mechanism as a viral infection
- Putin: The 'best New Year's gift to Russia', successful test of Avangard hypersonic glider
- Spectacular mammatus clouds form over Sydney
- Trumpeting sounds heard in the skies of southwestern Quebec, Canada
- Snow on saguaros: Desert cities in US Southwest see freeze
- Dozens of dead birds found on road in Amarillo, Texas
- Death toll in Philippines floods, landslides rises to at least 122 (UPDATE)
- Three rivers suddenly turn blood red in Malawi and Indonesia
- CO2 claim of global warming empirically falsified
- 2018 was wettest year on record in over 2 dozen cities in the East, Midwest, including Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh
- Record rainfall was the story of 2018 weather in West Virginia
- Dramatic video captures multiple electrical explosions in Kenner, Louisiana - Same day as mysterious blue light lit up Queens, NYC
- Finland hit by record gusts as winter storm causes large power outages
- Four Maryland Chincoteague Ponies euthanized after months-long battle with mysterious 'swamp cancer'
- Major storm batters N. Europe - At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
- Dublin sky lights up with strange electric phenomena similar to that seen over Queens
- Stromboli volcano in Italy sees elevated activity from at least 7 vents
- Waterspout appears over Encinitas, California
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Loud boom over Columbus, Georgia remains a mystery
- Huge green meteor fireball from Geminid meteor shower captured on Indiana officer's dash cam
- Rare fireball shines 10,000 times brighter than Polaris from Beijing's urban area
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Back-to-back meteor fireballs fly through Washington's sky
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Spectacular meteor fireball event over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- Meteorite may have fallen in Wyoming last week
- Loud boom rattles windows, causes plaster to fall from ceilings in Coventry, UK
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain in five hours
- Bright and slow meteor fireball filmed over Spain on Dec. 2
- U.S. Congressman Mark Green: More research 'definitely needs to be done' on vaccines
- Whole Foods pulls off elaborate five-year GMO labeling hoax; lies to customers and hopes nobody remembers
- Salmonella contaminated batch of rocket leaves prompts recall in France
- Former vegan converts to carnivore diet after spider bite-bourne infection
- The number one tool for improving your health this year: A glucometer
- New blood test helps predict (and prevent?) bipolar disorder
- Best of the Web: 'Bad advice': Group of doctors in Canada lobby to change Food Guide, calling for more meat and fat in diet and less carbs and sugar
- Plant hallucinogen Ayahuasca shows promise for diabetes treatment
- Only the tip of the iceberg: How toxins cause disease
- What foods are banned in Europe but not in the U.S.?
- How much does Big Pharma pay your doctor?
- Could nurturing your green thumb help you live to 100?
- Multimillion $ industry: Colonoscopy found to be far more 'dangerous and potentially deadly' than previously thought
- Acupuncture's largest and most all-encompassing channel is stimulated by a popular yoga pose
- Dr. David Perlmutter: A high-carb diet may lead to brain inflammation
- Blue light is causing the human eye to attack itself
- Peter C. Gøtzsche: My dismissal is scientific judicial murder
- Are doctors actually giving patients any up-to-date vaccine safety information?
- Skin tags: Early warning sign of insulin resistance
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self doubt head on
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- The lonely Americans: Research finds 76% of people surveyed show serious signs of loneliness
- Jaded: Voters have high tolerance for politicians who lie, even those caught doing it
- 'Stupid' & 'lazy': The road to hell is paved with overly simplistic labels
- Addiction and a lack of purpose
- Extrinsic goals vs intrinsic goals: The reasons why there is a rise in children's mental disorders
- Don't Deny Girls the Evolutionary Wisdom of Fairy-Tales and Princesses
- Slowly but surely, psychology is accepting that faith might play a role in treatment
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
Quote of the Day
The room being hung around with a collection of the portraits of remarkable men, among them were those of Bacon, Newton and Locke. Hamilton asked me who they were. I told him they were my trinity of the three greatest men the world had ever produced, naming them. He paused for some time: "The greatest man," said he, "that ever lived, was Julius Caesar."
~ Letter to Dr. Benjamin Rush
Recent Comments
Sometimes i feel Baybars is hiding in Greg +1 :)
Leave them there. Back to dust we go. RIP
He needs to declassify them and let the democrats poop their pants.
They will only charge you $5500 to put your loved one unrivalled in a mass burial and rototill them, then sell the composted bodies for a profit....
I'd still rather travel to China than to Chicago. China is safer and less corrupt.