electrical phenomena Dublin

Mysterious sky phenomena occur in Dublin, Ireland, Kenner, Louisiana and Queens, NYC.
On the same day as the sky lit up with mysterious blue light over Queens, NYC, powerful electrical explosions also occurred in Kenner, Louisiana and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Two days after, something really weird occurred over Dublin, Ireland. It seems to be a widespread electrical phenomenon. Are they all linked? Like to a geomagnetic storm or something similar going on in space? Or are these phenomena all more grounded like the mystery behind "Project Blue Beam."

Anyone know what the light show over Dublin is? Could it be a geomagnetic storm?


Or can these light source be caused by something more grounded? Such as the mystery behind the so called top secret "Project Blue Beam."

Electrical explosions in Kenner, Louisiana


Wind gusts in the New Orleans area reached as high as 51 MPH overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Strange explosion and object in Ciudad Juarez
electrical phenomena Juarez mexico
© The Juarez Times/Facebook
There are definitely odd things happening on the planet. Perhaps these incidents are related 'electrically' in part to the 'grounding' of our Solar System?