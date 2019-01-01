© AP/Jon Gambrell



The president of the Houthi-led Supreme Revolutionary Committee Mohammed Houthi has dismissed the World Food Program (WFP)'s allegations of diversion of humanitarian food relief practiced by the movement."We are very surprised of the statement of the Executive Director of the World Food Program, which includes the threat to suspend aid shipments for large numbers of people in need of food in Yemen with the justification of manipulation," Houthi said in a statement, as quoted by Al Masirah broadcaster on Tuesday.He also noted that the WFP had not contacted the Houthis at an official level to tackle the situation, preferring instead to issue unsubstantiated accusations.On Monday, the WFP urged Houthi rebels in Yemen to stop the purported diversion of humanitarian food deliveries from people who live in areas under their control. According to the UN program, a local organization affiliated with the Houthi government that is responsible for the distribution of food rations wasYemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.The intense fighting in Yemen resulted in one of the world's most acute humanitarian crises, with millions of people in the country being food insecure.