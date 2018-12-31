© Sophie Woodrooffe



Another sinkhole has formed at Sechelt's Seawatch neighbourhoodThe new sinkhole is located on vacant property, owned by developer Concordia, on the 6600 block of Seawatch LaneAn excavator was on scene the morning of Dec. 27 to fill in the hole with rocks. The road remains open.First responders have been made aware of the sinkhole, according to Rob Michael, interim emergency program coordinator for the Sunshine Coast. He was notified on Boxing Day. "At this point in time, first responders have been pre-notified in case the situation worsens," he said."Currently the situation is well in hand with District of Sechelt staff, including an overnight watch in the area," said Michael in an email. He also said Emergency Management BC and nearby residents have been alerted.That did not include Elliott Held of Gale Avenue North, who lives downhill from the sinkhole and next to a condemned home from which residents were forced to leave after a sinkhole formed on the property. Held said he was notified on Dec. 24 by another resident, but as of Dec. 27 he had not been contacted by the District of Sechelt or the developer."We're kind of on the perch," said Held, who said he hasn't been given any information about the current situation. "The only thing we know is that they're filling that hole."The sinkholes are the product of geotechnical issues thatand that have required the district to close off sections of the road, resulted in a denial of occupancy permit for a nearby home, and forced a family to leave after their home was condemned. The debacle has also led to lawsuits against the developer and the District of Sechelt and a separate lawsuit between the district and the developer.- With files from Sean Eckford