Taliban militants have warned that they will be stepping up their attacks until the US forces fully withdraw

The Pentagon has acknowledged Iran's key role in restoring peace and stability to war-torn Afghanistan,The Pentagon also admitted Iran's influence in Afghanistan, saying that Tehran pursues "a multitrack strategy" of engaging with the Afghan government and"Iranian involvement is most prominent in western, central, and northern Afghanistan, whereaccording to the report.The report comes as Iran has announcedfacing the neighboring country.Tehran's announcement came after US President Donald Trump had ordered a withdrawal of nearly half of the American forces stationed in Afghanistan, more than 17 years after Washington and its allies invaded Afghanistan.The invasion overthrew the Taliban regime. But US forces have remained bogged down there through the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and now Trump.from Afghanistan after more than a decade and half of occupation.During a visit to Afghanistan on Wednesday, Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said Tehran had been holding a series of talks with the Taliban group "with the knowledge of the Afghan government" and would continue to do so in the future.Shamkhani made the comments during a meeting with Hamdullah Mohib, the Afghan president's national security adviser in the capital Kabul.Accompanied by a number of high-ranking security, military and political officials, Shamkhani paid a one-day visit to Afghanistan, where he met with senior Afghan officials, including President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai.During his talks with Karzai, Shamkhani slammed Washington's double standards in its so-called fight on terror, describing the US presence in the region as a main cause of instability and insecurity.In an address to the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on the international community to facilitate "inclusive" dialog between the Afghan Taliban and the government in a bid to restore peace to the conflict-plagued country.