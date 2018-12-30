© Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters



Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow remains open for dialogue with Washington.Putin made the offer in a New Year letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, details of which were disclosed by the Kremlin on December 30.Relations between the United States and Russia remain strained over a raft of issues, including Russia's role in wars in Syria and eastern Ukraine, itsmeddling in elections in the United States and elsewhere, and the poisoning of a Russian double agent in Britain.At the end of November, Trump abruptly canceled a planned meeting with Putin on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Argentina, citing tensions after Russian forces opened fire on Ukrainian Navy boats before seizing them and capturing 24 Ukrainian sailors.In the letter, Putin stressed thataccording to a statement by the Kremlin quoted by Russian media on December 30."[Putin] confirmed that Russia is open for dialogue with the U.S.A. on the most wide-ranging agenda," the statement said.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying that it is now up to the United States to decide whether to hold a new meeting in 2019."The issue should be addressed to Washington. Both our president and his representatives have said that we are ready for the talks when Washington is ready for it," the state-run TASS news agency quoted Lavrov as saying in televised remarks.