© AP/Hani Mohammed



The Houthi movement, officially known as the Ansar Allah, announced on Saturday they began redeploying from the port city of Al Hudaydah in Yemen after more than six months of fighting with the Yemeni authorities, as mentioned in the Sweden deal, the Almasirah TV channel reported on Saturday.the Ansar Alla said, as quoted by the Almasirah TV channel.Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition has undertaken military operations against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.