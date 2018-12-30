© Reuters

Iraqi National Security Adviser Faleh al-Fayad conducted a visit to Syria, where he met with Syrian President Bashar Assad, Syrian president's press service said on Saturday.According to the press service, the adviser delivered a letter from Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to the Syrian president. The letter calls for the cooperation between the two countries, as well as notes the importance of coordination of mutual efforts against terrorism, especially in the border region between the two countries.On December 18, an Iraqi diplomatic source told Sputnik that Iraqi President Barham Salih may soon pay an official visit to Damascus for the first time since the start of the Syrian civil war back in 2011. In October, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jaafari conducted an official visit to Damascus.The countries of the Arab League are now rebuilding its diplomatic relations with Syria. On December 27, the United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in Damascus for first time in seven years, and it is the first Persian Gulf country to return its embassy to Syria. Earlier this month, Sudanese President Omar Bashir was the first Arab League country leader to visit Syria in eight years.