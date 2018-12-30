Puppet Masters
Sputnik reports smoke from Rukban refugee camp in Syria - rebels hiding evidence of crimes?
Sputnik
Sat, 29 Dec 2018 17:09 UTC
A military-diplomatic source has told Sputnik that heavy smoke has recently been seen near the Rukban refugee camp situated near the Al-Tanf US military base. According to the source, it could be a sign that militants, "harboured by the US military" have intensified their activities following the announcement of the impending US pull-out.
The source believes that these militants could be burning bodies of the diseased camp inhabitants, who died of illnesses and famine because they failed to receive humanitarian aid shipments. He also suggested that international humanitarian and human right organisations will be spending years, sorting out the "legacy" of the US stay in Syria.
The Rukban refugee camp is located near the Syrian-Jordan border in the zone of responsibility of the US Al-Tanf base. Russia has accused the US base of providing safe haven for terrorists, who later conducted attacks on the positions of the Syrian army.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Assad receives Iraqi National Security Adviser in Damascus
- Turkish media reveals half of French bases in Syria will have gaps in defenses once US troops withdraw
- German ISIS woman facing war crime charges for letting 5-year-old slave girl die of thirst
- Cosmonaut insists Soyuz module's hole was drilled from the inside
- Sputnik reports smoke from Rukban refugee camp in Syria - rebels hiding evidence of crimes?
- Cui bono? David Leask, Ben Nimmo leading the attack on ordinary Scottish nationalists
- Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono support barring observant Catholics from public office - they're just being sneaky about it
- Parisian Yellow Vests take on 'fake news' TV channel for spreading disinfo
- Palestine's Sharpeville massacre: 'Cast Lead' ten years on
- Like Hitler, like Macron? Twitterstorm after Le Monde publishes controversial magazine cover
- Christmas 2018: West's 'bad guys' Iran and Syria show respect while Saudi Arabia bans celebrations & Israel drops bombs
- Swiss-Spanish 'instructor' arrested in IS-inspired slaughter of Scandinavian tourists in Morocco
- Yellow Vests v police: 'They want us to protest naked while they shoot flashbombs'
- Germany's Hannover Airport on lockdown for hours after drugged European man drives car onto runway
- California organizers cancel Women's March due to 'overwhelmingly white' participants
- Strange 'lava-type flow' oozing from ground creates panic in North East India village
- Some Gatwick Airport drone sightings may have been of police equipment, chief constable admits
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- What foods are banned in Europe but not in the U.S.?
- Powerful explosion at Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka, Russia - Aviation code to red
- Assad receives Iraqi National Security Adviser in Damascus
- Turkish media reveals half of French bases in Syria will have gaps in defenses once US troops withdraw
- Sputnik reports smoke from Rukban refugee camp in Syria - rebels hiding evidence of crimes?
- Cui bono? David Leask, Ben Nimmo leading the attack on ordinary Scottish nationalists
- Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono support barring observant Catholics from public office - they're just being sneaky about it
- Palestine's Sharpeville massacre: 'Cast Lead' ten years on
- Like Hitler, like Macron? Twitterstorm after Le Monde publishes controversial magazine cover
- Arab nations acknowledge Syria's victory in war: Bahrain joins UAE in reopening embassy in Damascus
- Nancy Pelosi is so 'concerned' about government shutdown, she's on holiday at luxury Hawaiian resort
- Facebook's secret censorship rulebook exposed after platform removes video calling Palestine 'Israel's weapons-testing lab'
- Seymour Hersh: Blacklisting journalists, banishing truth
- The Mattis Dilemma and what it means
- 'The devil you know': Old foes India and China strengthen ties as US deemed too unreliable
- 'UK, US see jihadist groups as useful, so just how against terrorists are they?
- Sheldon Adelson was a huge loser in midterms and Trump is letting him know it
- Trump: 'Build the wall or close the border' the new ultimatum to Democrats
- Hey President Trump! Russia finished 'The Wall' on Crimea-Ukraine border
- IDF: Israeli helicopter attacks Hamas in Gaza, response to rocket fire
- Names of BBC journalists in Russia publicized after Sunday Times doxxed, shamed Sputnik staff
- Ukraine: Entry ban for Russian males is formally lifted, however de facto restrictions remain in place
- German ISIS woman facing war crime charges for letting 5-year-old slave girl die of thirst
- Cosmonaut insists Soyuz module's hole was drilled from the inside
- Parisian Yellow Vests take on 'fake news' TV channel for spreading disinfo
- Christmas 2018: West's 'bad guys' Iran and Syria show respect while Saudi Arabia bans celebrations & Israel drops bombs
- Swiss-Spanish 'instructor' arrested in IS-inspired slaughter of Scandinavian tourists in Morocco
- Yellow Vests v police: 'They want us to protest naked while they shoot flashbombs'
- Germany's Hannover Airport on lockdown for hours after drugged European man drives car onto runway
- California organizers cancel Women's March due to 'overwhelmingly white' participants
- Some Gatwick Airport drone sightings may have been of police equipment, chief constable admits
- 'Perverting history': Bulgarian priest condemns Constantinople's backing of Ukrainian split from Orthodox Church
- China releases Canadian teacher Sarah McIver, detained during furor over arrest of Huawei's Meng Wanzhou
- SOTT Focus: New Mandalay Bay Shooting Officer Statements Contradict LVMPD "Single Shooter" Narrative
- What next for the populist revolt? A coherent vision must be developed if the movement is to survive
- Suspect arrested in Newman, CA, cop shooting; five others held
- 5 monks injured in attack on Vienna church - robbery suspected
- Hunting season on Russian governor who allegedly killed hibernating bear and told teen to shoot caged boar
- Veteran Austrian journalist reporting on corruption in Ukraine fears for his life
- Georgia family sues after cops storm mentally ill man's home shooting him 76 times
- The ongoing decline of the American male
- Study finds older women more conservative than men while younger women are more left-wing
- Critics of Trump's Syrian withdrawal fueled the rise of ISIS
- A stalagmite may have solved the mystery of the Akkadian Empire's fall
- Dig at Danish Viking capital yields 'sensational find' - Christian amulets pre-dating Harold Bluetooth's conversion
- Stone carvings hidden for 600 years discovered on tomb in Scottish cathedral
- And yet another murder that wasn't: The Perepilichny case, the anti-Russia campaign and Bill Browder
- Barack Obama, ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood
- Pompeii was a full-fledged city before it was taken over by the Romans
- Mysterious Folkton drums of Stonehenge may have been Stone Age measuring devices
- The razing of Panama, commemorating another 'heroic' American victory
- 4,500 year old stone circle discovered in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Study details immense timber henge at Newgrange, Ireland, discovered during summer drought
- Nemesis - Our Sun's missing death star companion
- 40 years later: John Wayne Gacy's killing spree shattered the illusion of the safe suburban community
- Oldest Aramaic inscription ever discovered describes 'devourer that brings fire' to victims
- Strong earthquake struck Machu Picchu in 1450 interrupting construction and helping perfect design
- The secret CIA torture program that has just come to light
- Evelyn Berezin, who built the world's first true word processor, dies at 93
- Why Russia shouldn't take responsibility for the Holodomor
- Scientist claims world's oldest pyramid buried below hilltop in Indonesia
- "One of a kind", untouched 4,400-year-old tomb recently discovered at Saqqara, Egypt
- Gastrograph: The AI that knows exactly what you want to eat
- Gene-edited farm animals are coming...will you eat them?
- Ice cores could solve cosmic ray mystery
- 'Brainless' amoeba solves college level math problem
- Earth enters densest stream of deadly Taurid meteor cluster this June
- Russia's Avangard hypersonic glider travels at a whopping 30,000km/h
- Strangest scientific discovery of 2018? Memory formation appears to be facilitated by the same mechanism as a viral infection
- Putin: The 'best New Year's gift to Russia', successful test of Avangard hypersonic glider
- Six spectacular ice phenomena to look out for this winter
- Poseidon in action: Russia begins underwater trial of strategic nuclear drone
- Private Russian company aims to create orbital spaceport for interplanetary transport
- Conservationists clone 5 massive redwood tree stumps, planting 75 trees
- NASA's 'New Horizons' probe detects weird anomaly days ahead of Ultima Thule flyby
- Boy or girl? It's in the father's genes
- Elon Musk: 'Shame on Boeing', hails Russian-made rocket engine design as 'brilliant'
- Chinese scientists discover way to turn copper into 'gold'
- New study shows why X and Y chromosomes alone don't determine sex
- New species of snake discovered inside stomach of another snake
- Earth loses hundreds of tons of atmosphere during auroras
- A big space crash likely made Uranus lopsided
- Strange 'lava-type flow' oozing from ground creates panic in North East India village
- Powerful explosion at Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka, Russia - Aviation code to red
- Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts, spews ash over wide area
- Record rainfall in Queensland, Australia - 1.5 meters since the start of December
- At least another 4 killed by landslides caused by heavy rain in the Philippines
- Coastal Peru and Cuba hit with huge freak waves triggering floods, damage and evacuations
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Volcanic tsunami Indonesia - Hail catastrophe Sydney - Cooking w preps - The great manure crisis
- Landslide during heavy rain leaves 2 dead, 4 missing in Sorsogon City, Philippines
- Heavy snow blanketing Japan - nearly 2 meters in Yamagata
- Landslide triggered by heavy rain kills 3 in eastern Philippines
- Greenland Ice Sheet surface mass budget far, far higher than average
- 4 people killed by lightning in Eastern Cape and Limpopo, South Africa
- Mayon Volcano explodes, spews ash in the Philippines
- New Mexico snowstorm disrupts travel, forces road closures
- Tsunami alert lifted after undersea M7.1 earthquake off Philippines
- Indian girl born with three hands worshiped as a god
- Brief and unexpected: Snow hits Las Vegas, Nevada
- North Dublin residents report massive boom, house-shaking
- 'Eerie trumpeting noises' heard in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada
- Strange noises heard in the skies of India
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Loud boom over Columbus, Georgia remains a mystery
- Huge green meteor fireball from Geminid meteor shower captured on Indiana officer's dash cam
- Rare fireball shines 10,000 times brighter than Polaris from Beijing's urban area
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Back-to-back meteor fireballs fly through Washington's sky
- Bright meteor fireball over Granada, Spain on Dec.10
- Spectacular meteor fireball event over Mexico City
- Meteor fireball filmed disintegrating over Fullerton, California
- Meteorite may have fallen in Wyoming last week
- Loud boom rattles windows, causes plaster to fall from ceilings in Coventry, UK
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain in five hours
- Bright and slow meteor fireball filmed over Spain on Dec. 2
- What foods are banned in Europe but not in the U.S.?
- How much does Big Pharma pay your doctor?
- Could nurturing your green thumb help you live to 100?
- Multimillion $ industry: Colonoscopy found to be far more 'dangerous and potentially deadly' than previously thought
- Acupuncture's largest and most all-encompassing channel is stimulated by a popular yoga pose
- Dr. David Perlmutter: A high-carb diet may lead to brain inflammation
- Blue light is causing the human eye to attack itself
- Peter C. Gøtzsche: My dismissal is scientific judicial murder
- Are doctors actually giving patients any up-to-date vaccine safety information?
- Skin tags: Early warning sign of insulin resistance
- How to recover from holiday feasting: Holiday fasting
- Study shows gluten-free foods found to contain more arsenic and glyphosate than wheat
- Connecticut parents now required by law to vaccinate children against flu by Dec. 31
- Intravenous vitamin C for cancer: Cheap, effective and safe
- Bacteria found in soil at ancient sacred site in Ireland halts growth of superbugs
- Why cancer needs to be treated as a metabolic disease
- Scientific evidence that flu vaccines spread disease: 630% more flu virus particles emitted by people who get vaccinated
- Americans getting less sleep
- Endocrine disrupters: Chemicals commonly found in toothpaste and personal care products are a leading cause of early puberty
- I Just Can't Quit You: Video game addiction is real and professionals aren't prepared to help
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- The lonely Americans: Research finds 76% of people surveyed show serious signs of loneliness
- Jaded: Voters have high tolerance for politicians who lie, even those caught doing it
- 'Stupid' & 'lazy': The road to hell is paved with overly simplistic labels
- Addiction and a lack of purpose
- Extrinsic goals vs intrinsic goals: The reasons why there is a rise in children's mental disorders
- Don't Deny Girls the Evolutionary Wisdom of Fairy-Tales and Princesses
- Slowly but surely, psychology is accepting that faith might play a role in treatment
- Russian Hachiko: Loyal pooch spends weeks outside hospital awaiting owner's recovery
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Unlocking the Secrets of Consciousness, Hyperdimensional Attractors and Frog Brains
- Feminists find 'sexist' men more attractive than 'woke' men
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
A tsunami following the eruption of Anak Karakatau in Indonesia on December 22nd was the country's second in just 3 months. It left over 400 people dead and 40,000 displaced
Quote of the Day
The goal of education is the advancement of knowledge and the dissemination of truth.
- John F. Kennedy
Recent Comments
These animals have been around for years. Salmon, pigs, milk cows and of course chicken. Dont forget about those delicious gmo graina, fruit and...
"Not come anytime soon....." could be when the Brexit mess is all over the news. It's nice to contemplate what the Middle East could be without...
Could have been the old kashoggi-isis guard trying to prevent MBS from taking over. But MBS just left to go gambling.
How were these dated? Heinsohn, anyone? [Link]
The legacy media is freaking out because a number of the troops brought their MAGA hats to be signed by Trump!
Comment: The US military command must be fuming. They have had no legitimate reason to hold on to al-Tanf. The area is surrounded by liberated territory. The only reasons have been to block the border crossing between Syria and Iraq, starving Syria of much-needed trade with her neighbor, and the added bonus of providing a staging ground for 'rebels' and a hiding place for ISIS terrorists. With Trump's announcement of a withdrawal, the U.S. military will lose all those 'advantages'.