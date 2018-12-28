If the first half of 2018 was all about Novichok, the second half of 2018 saw a murderous scandal introduce another new word into the media lexicon; Khashoggi.Saudi Arabia was allegedly caught killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi. There was outrage, but no sanctions against one of the West's biggest cash cow allies.Also making the headlines; the summer saw Donald Trump on his travels, finally making it to meet the Queen in Britain, a group of Thai boys made it out alive from an underground cave, and by the end of the year French protesters in yellow vests were threatening President Macron's political survival.Here's ICYMI's look back at some of the key stories from 2018, Part 2.