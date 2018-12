© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev



The head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus has asked President Vladimir Putin for assistance with solving a knotty issue regarding access to the Moscow laboratory.In an official letter, addressed to Putin on Thursday, the RUSADA chief expressed concern and asked the president to "save the future of Russian sport.""As RUSADA'a director general and a Russian citizen, I express concern over RUSADA's possible suspension and the consequences we may face for non-fulfillment of our obligations [before WADA] following RUSADA's reinstatement," Ganus stressed "Russian athletes will be prohibited from taking part in any international competitions and Russia will not be allowed to host international sporting events," he added.Ganus emphasized that RUSADA's repeat suspension will undermine the country's credibility and inflict irreparable damage to the Russian sport."We are on the brink of a cliff and I'm asking you to protect the future and present of our clean sport as well as future generations of Russian athletes," Ganus pleaded.WADA reinstated Russia's anti-doping body in September, ending a three-year ban. It emphasized, however, that it would suspend RUSADA again if Russia fails to fulfill its commitments.