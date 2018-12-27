Caracas strongly rejected Washington's response after intercepting an ExxonMobil oil exploration vessel by Venezuelan authorities, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said.Caracas, for its part, insisted that there were not one but two oil exploration vessels, and they had illegally crossed the Venezuelan maritime border.The incident occurred in contested territories that are referred to by Venezuela as Guayana Esequiba. The site has also been claimed by Guyana since the 19th century and there were increased tensions and between Caracas and Georgetown in 2015, when Guyana granted a license to ExxonMobil to explore the oil-rich region.The US State Department called on Venezuela to "respect" the sovereignty of its neighbors.the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.The hydrographic vessel was forced to halt operations and withdraw from the site, the vessel's owner said.The Venezuelan Navy intercepted the Ramform Tethys vessel with the Bahamian flag that was conducting a geological survey for ExxonMobil in the waters of Guyana.It was easily recognized because of its amplitude, almost triangular. The vessel belongs to the Norwegian company Petroelum Geo-Services (PGS), according to Reuters .Tethys was carrying out a seismic survey work at ExxonMobil's service, when it was intercepted by Venezuelan ships.said PGS spokesman Bard Stenberg.In recent years, ExxonMobil has identified oil deposits in Guyanese waters, equivalent to 4 billion barrels, which could make it one of the largest producers in Latin America. However, the difficulty is due to a dispute between Caracas and Georgetown that has taken place for centuries.. In addition, Georgetown intends to inform other governments that the 70 crew members on board the ship have experienced a "security threat" experience.