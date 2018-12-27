© Kyodo News/Kyodo News via Getty Images



Japan will resume hunting in its waters in July but will end controversial expeditions to the Southern oceanJapan is facing international condemnation after confirming it will resuming commercial whaling for the first time in more than 30 years.The country's fleet will resume commercial operations in July next 2019, the government's chief spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said of the decision to defy the 1986 global ban on commercial whaling.Suga told reporters the country's fleet would confine its hunts to Japanese territorial waters and exclusive economic zone, adding that its controversial annual expeditions to the Southern Ocean - a major source of diplomatic friction between Tokyo and Canberra - would end.Its decision prompted criticism from conservationists and other nations including the UK and Australia.The UK's environment secretary, Michael Gove, said he was "extremely disappointed" by Japan's move.He said in a tweet: "The UK is strongly opposed to commercial whaling and will continue to fight for the protection and welfare of these majestic mammals."Greenpeace disputed Japan's view that whale stocks have recovered, noting also that ocean life is being threatened by pollution as well as overfishing."The declaration today is out of step with the international community, let alone the protection needed to safeguard the future of our oceans and these majestic creatures," Sam Annesley, executive director at Greenpeace Japan, said in a statement."The government of Japan must urgently act to conserve marine ecosystems, rather than resume commercial whaling."It also accused Japan of timing the announcement to avoid criticism."It's clear that the government is trying to sneak in this announcement at the end of year, away from the spotlight of international media, but the world sees this for what it is," Annesley, said.Backbench Conservative MP and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson said Japan's decision was "appalling" and urged it think again.Astrid Fuchs, programme lead at Whale and Dolphin Conservation, said it was "terrible decision" that could encourage other countries to quit the IWC."We are very worried that it might set a precedent and that other countries might follow Japan's lead and leave the commission ... especially South Korea where there is an interest in consuming whale meat in South Korea" she told BBC News.She added: "The oversight that the IWC was having over Japan's whaling will now be lost. We won't know how many whales they are catching, we won't know how they will report it.."Erik Solheim, a Norwegian diplomat who was the head of the United Nations Environment Programme until earlier this year, said Japan's decision to leave the international whaling commission was "dangerous".In a tweet he called for a global campaign to urge Japan to reconsider.Jack Ashley, manager of the Cambridge University's Zoology Museum said government around the world should condemn the decision.In a joint statement on Wednesday, Australia's foreign minister Marise Payne and the environment minister, Melissa Price, said the Australian government was "extremely disappointed" that Japan was withdrawing from the commission and resuming commercial whaling."The International Whaling Commission plays a crucial role in international cooperation on whale conservation," they said."The commission is the pre-eminent global body responsible for the conservation and management of whales and leads international efforts to tackle the growing range of threats to whales globally, including by-catch, ship strikes, entanglement, noise, and whaling."Their decision to withdraw is regrettable and Australia urges Japan to return to the Convention and Commission as a matter of priority."The Australian Marine Conservation Society said the decision to halt the Antarctic hunt would be "welcome and long overdue". Its chief executive, Darren Kindleysides, called on the Australian government to demand the Japanese fleet left immediately rather than at the end of its normal hunting season in February or March."Australians have been fighting for decades to get the whalers out of the Antarctic," Kindleysides said. "However, it would be a bittersweet victory if it comes with unchecked commercial whaling by Japan in their own waters, and their leaving could damage the future of the IWC itself."Japan argues that the moratorium was supposed to be a temporary measure and has accused a "dysfunctional" IWC of abandoning its original purpose - managing the sustainable use of global whale stocks."I support the government's decision" to withdraw, Itsunori Onodera, a former defence minister who advises the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on fisheries, told public broadcaster NHK. "I have attended IWC meetings several times in the past, and I was struck by their extremely biased views. The IWC has become a dysfunctional organisation."Japanese fisheries officials claim that populations of certain types of whale - such as the minke - have recovered sufficiently to allow the resumption of "sustainable" hunting.It has used a loophole in the ban to hunt a certain number of whales for what it claims is scientific research. Byproduct from the hunts is sold on the domestic market, although Japan's appetite for whale meat has declined dramatically since the postwar years, when it was an important source of protein.The country ate 200,000 tons of whale meat a year in the 1960s, but consumption has plummeted to about 5,000 tons in recent years, according to government data.Japan will join Iceland and Norway in openly defying the ban on commercial whale hunting.