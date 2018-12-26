© Ruptly



Turkey has sent massive reinforcements to areas in its south, in preparations for a push into Syria's northeast. As troops roll to the border, the country's top officials have made bellicose remarks, vowing to fight "terrorism."Right across it lies the Syrian town of Jarablus, controlled by the Turkey-backed Syrian anti-government militants since mid-2016, when Turkey left the territory during Operation Euphrates Shield.Other vehicles were also present at the scene, namely army trucks with tarpaulins and shipping containers, presumably carrying troops and equipment.The troop mobilization comes as the country's Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said that Ankara was seeking to launch a military operation targeting the Kurdish-led militias in Syria as soon as possible.The new military operation against Syrian Kurdish-led militias, which Ankara regards as "terrorists," was announced by Ankara this month - and had repeatedly been threatened before.Kurdish-led militias -the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and its backbone the People's Protection Units (YPG)- control Syria's northeast. While the militias have been receiving US military support for years, Ankara claims the YPG to be an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency in Turkey's southeast since the 1980s.which have been occupying parts of the country. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned, however, thatThe impact of the US troop withdrawal from Syria will be discussed during his upcoming visit to Moscow, Cavusoglu revealed. The date of his visit, however, was not specified."If France is staying in Syria to protect the YPG, that will neither benefit France nor the YPG," the minister warned.