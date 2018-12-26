Blackwater, the controversial US private security firm, has flagged its intent to resume business, taking out a full-page commercial in the latest edition of Recoil magazine with a chilling message declaring "We are coming."The resurrection within the military contractors' market of notorious Blackwater, which, after numerous scandals and several rebrandings, is now known as Academi, has analysts looking deeper into US intent to withdraw from the wars in the Middle East. The advertisement in Recoil, made public after Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced his resignation, prompted concerns that president Donald Trump might be seeking to privatize ongoing American engagements in Afghanistan and Syria, following the declared troops' withdrawal from the region."With Mattis now gone it is conceivable that Trump now may reevaluate" Prince's proposal, Michael Maloof, former Pentagon security analyst, told RT.Whether or not outsourcing US wars to a private contractor will have any positive affect on the ground remains to be seen, Maloof explained, stressing that a "three private military contractors for one US soldier" ratio currently set up in Syria and Afghanistan has failed to achieve much.The prospects of Blackwater's return to the mercenary market has distressed those few among American public who remember the notorious murder of 14 Iraqi civilians by the company's guards in 2007 in Nisour Square, Baghdad.