2018 will be remembered as the year everyone learnt the word 'Novichok,' as well as finding out that Salisbury Cathedral has a 123-meter-high spire. However, there was lots more going on besides the Skripal saga.2018 was also the year Brexit still didn't happen, Trump met North Korea's Kim Jong-un to discuss nukes on a mini-break in Singapore, and there was the usual hysteria over royal babies and royal weddings.So here's ICYMI's look back at some of the key stories from 2018, Part 1.