© Novaya Gazeta



According to documents from Russia's Investigative Committee obtained by the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper, two Chechen men who were killed in 2017 in a Chechen "prison for gays" were shot in the head at close range.On December 24, the newspaper published a report saying that Shoto-Shamil Akayev and Ayub Ibragimov were shot on March 30, 2017, a few weeks after they went missing on February 6.Lapunov's testimony reveals thatThe Investigative Committee's report concludes that the two men were killed butOn December 20, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe heard aabout human rights violations of human rights between January 1, 2017, and January 31, 2018.A large part of the report was devoted to the republic's campaign against gays, which reached a peak in February-March 2017. The report upbraids the Russian government for failing to investigate the reports or hold anyone accountable.