Patients of a Bergen County surgery center may have been exposed to HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C, according to a warning letter.The New Jersey Department of Health and the HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook are warning patients of the facility that they may be at risk of exposure to the diseases. The patients are being advised to get blood tests.According to the state health department, patients who had procedures done at the facility between January 2018 and Sept. 7, 2018 may have been exposed.The health department said that the risk of infection is low, but is still urging people to get tested out of caution.HealthPlus Surgery Center Administrator Betty McCabe said 3,778 patients are being urged to get tested.The exposure risk was determined "as part of an investigation into infection control breaches" at the facility, according to the health department.On Sept. 7, the state health department closed HealthPlus because, according to McCabe.McCabe said that HealthPlus reopened on Sept. 28 after taking steps to:The state health department is not aware of any illness as a result of the infection control issues at HealthPlus."We have taken this issue very seriously," McCabe said in a statement on Monday. "The New Jersey Department of Health's move to close the facility provided an opportunity to focus more intently on quality, safety and a consistent adherence to sound policies and procedures. As a result, we have made significant improvements to ensure our patients' safety and good health."According to a letter sent to patients by HealthPlus, the facility is paying for affected patients to have their blood tested. Those affected patients can call 1-888-507-0578 during weekdays between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. to schedule a test. That testing will be done at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus.