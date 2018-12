© Shannon Stapleton/Reuters



The very same nations that blasted the White House for deciding to pull out of the landmark 1987 INF Treatythe Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.Russia expressed "disappointment" as a resolution in support of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was voted down by a narrow margin in the UN General Assembly on Friday.The US' allies in NATO and the EU voted 'No' despite previously speaking in favor of keeping the arms agreement intact, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted The Friday's vote shows how the US' allies "de facto blessed" Washington for violating the INF deal, the foreign ministry stressed.Moscow's envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya told Rossiya 1 TV channel thatAs the US announced its willingness to ditch the landmark INF Treaty back in October, many European politicians defended the need to keep the existing agreement and hailed its role in nuclear disarmament. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Washington's decision "regrettable" as the treaty is "hugely important" to the European continent.EU foreign affairs chief, Federica Mogherini referred to the embattled treaty as the "key" and "a fundamental pillar" to European security architecture and urged for it to be "preserved and fully implemented."The INF Treaty bans Moscow and Washington from developing and deploying ground-based missiles with ranges from 500 to 5,500 kilometers. Both sides accuse each other of violating its terms, and likewise deny any wrongdoing.