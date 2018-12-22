© Global Look Press/USAF, Staff Sgt.



Days after calling the idea of the defeat of Islamic State in Syria "reckless,"The resignation, which is reportedly effective as of December 31,While the idea is not laid out in the open, the general's resignation letter contains hints that he wasn't satisfied with the supposed lack of respect to US' allies, of which he notably mentions NATO and the anti-Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) coalition.He has openly supported a prolonged and indefinite stay of the US military in Syria. Last week, he stated that "it would be reckless if we were just to say, 'Well, the physical caliphate is defeated, so we can just leave now.'" "I think anyone who's looked at a conflict like this would agree with that," he added.Before Trump's abrupt decision, McGurk was reportedly considering leaving his post in February. The recent developments, however, apparently forced him to do so immediately.The news coincided with a fresh tweet from Trump - who previously boasted that "we have defeated ISIS in Syria." He wrote that the terrorist group is "largely" defeated, and that other countries, such as Turkey, "should be able to easily take care of whatever remains."While Trump had already voiced his intent to withdraw US troops from the country, the actual announcement has caused an apparent split in his administration.