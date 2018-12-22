train derails marseille
© @InfosFrancaises
Over 10 people have been injured in Marsielle, France after a train derailed on Friday December 21, 2018
At least 14 people are injured after a French metro train derailed in Marseille.

Over 14 people have been injured at the train derailed on Friday, local media citing transport authorities report. None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening, but people have been taken to hospital.

The incident was reportedly caused by a failure of the rubber tyre on one of the wheels as it rode over a piece that fell from the traction system.

A spokesman for RTM said: "The incident occurred shortly after 8:30am (7:30am GMT).

"A part of the traction system broke off and damaged a tire went off the rail. Fourteen passengers were slightly injured due to the ceiling grilles falling inside the cars."

The incident will require shutting down traffic along a segment of one of the two lines of the transit system.

And from RT:

The victims were passengers of the train, who were hit by ceilings that fell in the cars at Sainte Marguerite Dromel metro station. None of their injuries are life-threatening.

40 firefighters were sent to the scene of the incident and evacuated all the passengers.

One of two lines in a segment of the transit system will be closed to traffic until the end of the day as a result of the incident. A replacement bus service has been deployed to compensate for the disruption.