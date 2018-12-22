Society's Child
Fri, 21 Dec 2018 16:53 UTC
Over 14 people have been injured at the train derailed on Friday, local media citing transport authorities report. None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening, but people have been taken to hospital.
The incident was reportedly caused by a failure of the rubber tyre on one of the wheels as it rode over a piece that fell from the traction system.
A spokesman for RTM said: "The incident occurred shortly after 8:30am (7:30am GMT).
"A part of the traction system broke off and damaged a tire went off the rail. Fourteen passengers were slightly injured due to the ceiling grilles falling inside the cars."
The incident will require shutting down traffic along a segment of one of the two lines of the transit system.
And from RT:
The victims were passengers of the train, who were hit by ceilings that fell in the cars at Sainte Marguerite Dromel metro station. None of their injuries are life-threatening.
40 firefighters were sent to the scene of the incident and evacuated all the passengers.
One of two lines in a segment of the transit system will be closed to traffic until the end of the day as a result of the incident. A replacement bus service has been deployed to compensate for the disruption.
